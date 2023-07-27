ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Historical Society will hold its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Road.
Mary Fox will present “Glimpses of Ellicottville History,” a look at the town’s past through pictures.
Fox has been compiling information on the history of Ellicottville for almost as long as she can remember. Having lived in town for over 50 years, she’s seen the small town evolve and go through many changes. Meetings are free and open to all.
For more information, call Ellen Frank, vice president, at (716) 699-2276 or (716) 474-8528.