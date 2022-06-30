ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Historical Society will hold its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Road.
Subject of the meeting is an open discussion on Ellicottville veteran stories. Bill O’Brien will talk about the book he compiled about Ellicottville’s heroes. Family members who put up banners are invited to talk about their heroes. Meetings are free and open to all.
For questions, call Ellen Frank, vice president, at (716) 699-2276 or (716) 474-8528.