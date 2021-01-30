GREAT VALLEY — A Great Valley resident and 2020 graduate of Ellicottville Central School will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy later this year.
Madisyn Kilby, who is spending the 2020-21 academic year at the required prep school at the New Mexico Military Institute, will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs following a nomination by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
The Press talked to Kilby when she was first nominated in the spring of 2020. She said the opportunity was both a dream and a goal, adding she has always enjoyed volunteering and has wanted to serve her country, so she feels attending the Air Force Academy will be the best way to accomplish it.
Although the academy did not give her a direct appointment, Kilby received a Falcon Foundation Scholarship that provides scholarships to those who seek Air Force Academy admission leading to careers as Air Force officers.
“I was super excited because it gave me another opportunity to better myself and improve so I’m more prepared when I get to the Air Force Academy,” she explained. “If I got in the first time and wasn’t prepared, I would have been nervous and overwhelmed. But since I came here, I learned the basics of what military school is going to be like so now I’m excited to go.”
While in New Mexico, Kilby said she took several weeks of training over the summer that ended with a ceremony to show everything she had learned so far. Since then, she said she is basically a college student.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kilby said she has not been able to leave the New Mexico campus often nor been able to see the academy in Colorado, having to stay in what she calls “our own little bubble.”
In 2020, Kilby said her grandfather and uncle were both in the military, and she began thinking about going to the academy about ninth or tenth grade. She did some research on it and attended the Summer Seminar that was held in 2019, which allowed her to explore what the academy is and how they mix athletics, military and academics all in one.
“It teaches you how to be a leader and work as a team. Ultimately, attending the academy makes you a better all around person,” she said in 2020. “After attending the seminar, I was convinced that I would want to go there after high school.”
Once at the academy, Kilby said she would like to pursue engineering with a focus on either the aeronautical or aerospace fields, and after four years she would like to be a pilot.
“Joining the military is a great choice to pursue after high school. It is not easy, but you will learn so many new things,” she said. “Joining will not only help you become physically fit, it will help you build the mentality of a leader, and you will be part of a team that will push you to improve.”
Sen. Gillibrand also nominated three others from Western New York to two of the nation’s leading service institutions: the United States Military and Air Force Academies.
“It is my honor to nominate these talented young leaders to our nation’s service academies,” Gillibrand said “These New Yorkers have demonstrated leadership and a strong desire to pursue a career of service to our nation. I’m proud to nominate these dedicated, passionate individuals and I look forward to watching their success.”
A selection committee chose the nominees from a large group of qualified applicants. Decisions were based on criteria including academic record, leadership potential, and overall achievement. Final acceptance is determined solely by the service academies.
The U.S. service academies offer a first-class education, as well as a chance for young people to serve their country upon graduation as commissioned officers in the U.S. Armed Services.