ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Historical Society is once again hosting a series of ghost walks around the village.
This year, the walks will be held on four Fridays on Sept. 30 and Oct. 14, 21 and 28. Meet at the village gazebo in front of the village hall at 7 p.m. The walk begins at 7:30 p.m.
During this weekly ghost walk, attendees will hear new stories of people and things that have happened in and around Ellicottville.
The group will walk to the Jefferson Street Cemetery and visit a few more graves than in past years and around town. Walk at your own risk. Bringing a flashlight or using a smartphone when walking through the cemetery is recommended.
Cost is $10 per person, cash or check.
To learn more or sign up ahead of time, contact Ellen Frank, historical society vice president, at (716) 699-2276 or (716) 474-8528.
