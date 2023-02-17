JAMESTOWN — Ellicottville Central School fell to Frewsburg Central School 65-52 in a recent Media One High School Bowl match at SUNY Jamestown Community College.
Earning Player of the Match honors were Xander Pitts of Frewsburg and Alex Silvernail of Ellicottville.
Frewsburg (3-0) was also represented by Grace Gilevski, Ella Fuller, Claire Spielman, Jacob Sears, Erich Thompson and Kelson Laska.
The Ellicottville team (1-1) also consisted of Katie Krotz, Colton Taylor, Jayce Pearl and Jackson Kruszynski.
High School Bowl, in its 61st year, is produced by Media One Group in cooperation with JCC.
Sponsors include Jamestown Community College and the JCC Alumni Association, Weinberg Financial Group, Chautauqua County Humane Society, Pepsi, Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, Honest John’s Restaurant and Pizzeria and Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union.
High School Bowl airs at 11 a.m. Saturdays on WJTN (1240 AM & 101.3 FM) and at 7 a.m. Sundays on SE-93 (93.3 FM).