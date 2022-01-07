JAMESTOWN — Ellicottville Central School defeated Frewsburg Central School 64-26 in a recent Media One High School Bowl match at SUNY Jamestown Community College.
High School Bowl is an academic quiz competition that pits scholastic teams from high schools throughout the area against each other in a test of knowledge.
Alex Silvernail of Ellicottville earned a Player of the Match honor.
Ellicottville was represented by Silvernail, Kaleb Kibby, Katie Krotz, Bryce Wood and Courtney Marsh.
High School Bowl, now in its 60th year, is produced by Media One Group in cooperation with JCC.