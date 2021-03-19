Ellicottville CTE students receive training from college, local partners

ELLICOTTVILLE — Students from the CA BOCES CTE Center at Ellicottville Power Equipment Technology program recently received a day of advanced heavy equipment electrical training.
Sponsored by SUNY Cobleskill’s Workforce Development Outreach Project, the students participated in hands-on training to reinforce electrical fundamentals.
Some of the training included using telematics to transmit machine data, laptop computer machine diagnostics, basic electrical component testing and module/controller interfacing.
Industry representatives from LandPro Equipment, Five Star Equipment and SUNY Cobleskill conducted the training.
LandPro Equipment also donated the use of a new state-of-the-art agricultural tractor for the day. This tractor was “bugged” with faults, which the students had to correctly troubleshoot and identify.
The main goal of the SUNY Cobleskill Workforce Development Outreach Project is to foster and build connections between students, educators and industry. The driving force behind this project is to educate and encourage young adults to enter the agricultural/construction equipment repair fields, as a shortage currently exists and is projected to increase in the near future.
