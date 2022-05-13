ELLICOTTVILLE — Two students from Ellicottville’s Career and Technical Education Center were recently honored as top competitors in their fields in the annual SkillsUSA state competition held April 27-29 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.
Cosmetology student Shayla Murphy, a senior at Pioneer Central School, took second place in the Esthetics competition while Olivia Payne, a senior at Franklinville Central School, placed third in the Cosmetology competition.
Joe Colligan, counselor at the CTE Center, said Olivia is headed to the SkillsUSA national competition in Atlanta, Ga. He said the students who place first in the state competitions typically compete in nationals, but the second and third place finishers are unable to attend.
Colligan said about two dozen junior and senior students competed in about 75 different competitions at the state level. He said it was phenomenal and a great experience for all of them.
“Olivia and Shayla are the two that ended up placing, but all of our students did a spectacular job,” he said. “Most of our contestants were from the junior class, so they are ready to go for next year. They’re excited because they had a good experience this year.”
Colligan said some students don’t have the chance to go to Syracuse and experience the fairgrounds. He said there are a lot of benefits to attending these competitions. The students connect with kids from other CTE programs and they have a chance to see how the programs are run at other schools.
“It gives the kids a chance to see where they’re at versus students that attend other CTE programs. It’s an additional opportunity for them to excel,” he said. “They also have a lot of fun at these competitions where a lot of relationships are made.”
According to Colligan, students can participate in the competitions as long as they are enrolled in a CTE program in Ellicottville and are Skills Chapter members. He said there are several benefits to being a member. One is it looks good on a resume to be a part of an extracurricular club. He said the No. 1 benefit is the kids get to compete, and they love to compete.
Colligan said the kids who belong to Ellicottville’s chapter have extra responsibilities where they do fundraising for the club. The chapter has officers so it’s run like a real club.
“They have regular meetings throughout the year to get updated on what SkillsUSA is doing and it helps them get prepared for their next competitions,” he said.
Prior to this year’s state competition, the students participated in a regional competition in early March at Alfred State College of Technology SUNY. Afterward, some of the students elected to compete in the state competition.
“SkillsUSA is an amazing experience for the kids,” Colligan said. “It goes beyond our CTE. It’s that extra step.”
Colligan said the SkillsUSA competition was held online in 2020 and 2021, so they had to film the competing students.
“It just wasn’t the same,” he said. “Having the event back this year was an awesome thing.”
Many other students from the CA BOCES CTE centers in Belmont and Olean also competed in the competition with several students placing.
James Schifley, assistant superintendent for CTE programs, was pleased with the level of participation and the overall performance of the student competitors.
“We had many students from our three centers compete in their respective areas, and I was impressed with the level of skill they demonstrated,” he said. “We train our students to be ‘career-ready’ in their fields and instances like this allow them to put their skills to the test. The teachers and advisors did an amazing job preparing the students for this event.”
The SkillsUSA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.