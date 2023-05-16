Ellicottville Central announces valedictorian, salutatorian

ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville Central School has announced Katie Krotz as the valedictorian of the Class of 2023, and Katrina DeChane has been named salutatorian.
Krotz is the daughter of Sara and Randy Krotz and is graduating with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and a weighted average of 119.88.
Krotz was selected into the New Visions: Health Professions Program at the Olean BOCES Center for her senior year. She has served as the President of the Student Council for two years, President of the National Honor Society for two years, Vice President of the Ecology Club for two years and Vice President of Ellicottville Students Preserving the Reading of America Club.
In addition, Krotz is a member of the Drama Club, Jazz Choir, Jazz Band and World Language Club as well as the Quiz Bowl team. She is also a College Reading and Learning Association Certified Peer Tutor. This year, as well as her freshmen year, Krotz was selected to be a member of the Area-All State Choir, and she has also participated in many All-County Music Festivals. She was also a member of the varsity soccer team and the varsity softball team.
Krotz received the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau Youth of the Week Award. In addition, she has worked for three years at Golden Stride Walker Ranch, and she is a Level 1 Graduate of the Parelli Natural Horsemanship Program. Krotz lifeguarded at Holiday Valley as well as working two ski seasons there. She has volunteered with many organizations such as the Ellicottville Parent-Teacher Association and the Rotary Club, and she enjoys giving back to her community.
Krotz will be attending Cornell University in the fall where she plans to major in Animal Sciences with a Pre-Veterinarian concentration.
DeChane is the daughter of Terra and Thomas DeChane and is graduating with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and a weighted average of 113.15.
DeChane has been on high honor roll throughout her entire high school career and has served as the Treasurer of both her class and Student Council. She is also a member of National Honor Society.
DeChane has held many different jobs, but currently works at Watson’s Chocolates in Ellicottville. She is an outstanding member of Holy Name of Mary Chuch where she has been helping with church services and teaching religious education for many years.
DeChane will be attending Jamestown Business College in the fall as a recipient of the JBC Scholar of Excellence Award, and she will major in Accounting.