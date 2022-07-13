ELLICOTTVILLE — A groundbreaking ceremony for the New Car Dealers of WNY Ellicottville Skatepark was held Friday at the Ellicottville Village Park.
The event celebrated the culmination of efforts of local skatepark advocates, SK8EVL, to fundraise for the construction of a $500,000-plus permanent, concrete skatepark in the village.
Since 2019, the SK8EVL committee has raised $250,000 through the Ellicottville Skatepark Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation (CRCF) to fund the park’s construction. That total will be matched by The Skatepark Project and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.
CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit praised the efforts of SK8EVL advocates to take this project to the finish line.
“Raising $250,000 is no small feat for a group of volunteers,” she said. “This was a major fundraising effort, and CRCF is proud to be a supporter of the SK8EVL advocates’ work.”
Mayor John Burrell said Ellicottville is blessed to be able to add a $550,000 asset to its village park. He said the project went very quickly and smoothly because so many people responded to it. He thanked all the individuals and organizations that contributed to the project, especially CRCF whom they worked with very closely.
“It wouldn’t have been possible without a lot of out-of-the-box ideas and a lot of excitement generated by SK8EVL advocates Brenda and Chris Perks,” he said.
Lead SK8EVL advocate Brenda Perks said the motivation behind the Ellicottville Skatepark was “Built to Play,” a grant opportunity offered through The Skatepark Project, formerly known as the Tony Hawk Foundation, that has teamed up with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.
The program’s mission is to build quality, concrete skateparks in communities all over for public use. She said the foundation does that by offering these grants that they match, dollar for dollar, up to $250,000.
“We learned about the Built to Play matching grant program in 2018, and it was a no-brainer. Half a million dollar skatepark and all we had to do was raise $250,000,” she said. “It seemed a bit far-fetched to raise that kind of money in such a short period of time, but our SK8EVL committee was determined to bring this project to fruition. With the support of the village and town, and the help of the Ellicottville community, here we are ready to break ground.”
Perks said public concrete skateparks are going up all over Western New York and every single one is going to be custom designed and different. She said it’ll be a fun circuit for skaters to tour around and Ellicottville is excited.
“We are thrilled to finally be able to celebrate the installation of this skatepark after three years of hard work,” Perks said. “Thanks to the generous support of so many individuals and businesses in our region, this skatepark is going to provide a dedicated space for those that love to skateboard, roller skate, etc. in Cattaraugus County for many years to come.”
Perks said they are very grateful for all the contributions this project has brought in. She said they thank every donor, especially the major contributors.
Construction is scheduled to begin later this month, with completion targeted for October, Perks said. At that time, a soft opening will be held but an official grand opening is planned for next spring. She said the skatepark will be free to use and open to the public.
The skatepark will be named the New Car Dealers of WNY Ellicottville Skatepark in recognition of the contribution of the park’s lead sponsor, the Niagara Frontier Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation, who donated $100,000.
The park was designed with input from area residents and will be built by Grindline of Seattle, an internationally-renowned skatepark design-build firm. Grindline has designed and installed skateparks all over the world, from Alaska to Philadelphia, Hawaii to Denmark.