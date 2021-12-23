ELLICOTTVILLE — Like so many Americans, J.P. O’Connell was aghast at the destruction and death caused by tornadoes that tore through Kentucky and other Southeast states several days ago.
He saw a Facebook post of a man who survived a direct hit on his house by sheltering in a bathtub. There was nothing left of his house, said O’Connell, a bartender at Finnerty’s Taproom in Ellicottville.
O’Connell reached out to the man via Facebook Messenger and asked him what he and his neighbors in Benton, Ky., needed most. They were without homes or belongings.
The greatest need was household items and toys for children for Christmas, came the reply.
O’Connell started a Facebook page, Ellicottville to Kentucky, and posted on Instagram with the aim of collecting household items and toys and driving them to Kentucky for distribution.
Finnerty’s Taproom accepted donations and stored them until the cargo truck O’Connell rented was ready to load up Wednesday morning.
The deadline for donations was noon Wednesday. One man just made it with his boxes.
“I just got the ball rolling,” O’Connell said. His Facebook friends and those of his wife, Jenna, helped spread the word of the collection for the tornado victims and individuals and businesses around the community stepped up, O’Connell said.
The plan is to meet O’Connell’s contact and his neighbors at the Marshall County (Ky.) Elks Lodge in Benton to distribute the contributions.
“Thank you for stepping up, Ellicottville,” O’Connell said before heading to Kentucky on Wednesday. “You killed it.”