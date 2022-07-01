ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Central School Alumni Association will host its annual celebration for all classes who have graduated on Saturday, July 16.
This will be the first official banquet held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic canceling 2020 and 2021.
First, a brunch will be hosted at the United Church of Ellicottville on Elizabeth Street from 9-11 a.m.
The reunion dinner will be held at the “The Lodge,” lower Holiday Valley, with a happy hour starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 o’clock. Dinner choices are prime rib, stuffed chicken, salmon or vegetarian.
Reservations for the dinner can be made on the association website, ellicottvillealumni.com, by filling out and returning the form in the newsletter or calling (716) 699-2553.