OLEAN — Buffalo-based developers hope to get two new projects — including a Starbucks and a new housing development — underway by the end of the year if approved next month.
Ellicott Development, operating under Olean 2020 LLC, presented its plans for two projects in the West End, including a Starbucks coffee shop and a pad for two future businesses at 2810 W. State St., as well as a 42-unit multi-family housing project at 2101 W. State St.
Jeremy Wassel with Ellicott Development laid out details for the projects to the city planning board on Monday, and said that construction could begin, “depending on weather conditions and approvals, later this year” for both projects.
The planning board set public hearings for the projects’ site plans, beginning at 6:30 p.m., on Oct. 17 in the council chambers at the Olean Municipal Building.
At 2810 W. State St., officials are planning to develop the existing empty lot at the front of the property for a building and a pad for future construction, according to the application for a site plan review. The first phase includes a 2,600-square-foot single-story coffee shop, identified in the documents as being a Starbucks franchise. Also on the parcel will be a 3,650-square-foot pad for the future development of a retail store and a restaurant. The names of the stores were not listed in the application or accompanying documents.
Planning board officials asked about parking, traffic flow and storm water at the site. Wassel noted that traffic will be able to use the existing Holiday Park Center parking lots to access Independence Road under an easement, allowing customers to access the traffic signal at Independence Road and West State Street.
Planning board President Tom Barnes said that several recent developments have led to a concern over traffic in the West End, and said he would like to see the city undertake a traffic study along the corridor and see if improvements are warranted. He also asked Ellicott Development officials to return at the hearing with “some sort of an estimate of vehicle traffic” for the site.”
He also noted that, like the recent approval of a Chipotle and WellNow Urgent Care near the site, the planning board may set a condition that traffic may need to be revisited if it becomes a serious problem from the development.
DEVELOPERS HOPE to use the roughly 3-acre lot to the rear of 2101 W. State St. to build four apartment buildings in two phases — phase 1 includes two 12-unit buildings, followed by an eight-unit building and a third 12-unit building at a later date.
“Graduate-level college students and young professionals” are among the targeted groups for the development, Wassel said.
Wassel said the first phase will consist of two-story buildings, each with four one-bedroom apartments, six two-bedroom apartments, and two three-bedroom apartments. The apartments on the ends will be bi-level townhouse-style units with garages, while the other apartments will see single-level apartments.
“All those bottom floor apartments will be ADA-accessible,” he said.
The buildings will be similar in appearance to a 10-unit apartment building previously approved for Desoto Lane in the town of Allegany.
Access to the site will be made through the current traffic light at the corner of West State and North 20th streets. No access will be made on West Henley Street Extension to the south of the site, Wassel noted, and a row of plantings will occupy the southern border of the site.
“I see it as being a significant increase over the current ‘zero,’” said planning board member Craig Polson, “but I don’t think it’ll make an impact” with the existing traffic light.