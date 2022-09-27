Planning board

Jeremy Wassel (rear, standing) of Ellicott Development explains details of proposed developments in Olean’s West End on Monday to the city planning board.

 Courtesy City of Olean

OLEAN — Buffalo-based developers hope to get two new projects — including a Starbucks and a new housing development — underway by the end of the year if approved next month.

Ellicott Development, operating under Olean 2020 LLC, presented its plans for two projects in the West End, including a Starbucks coffee shop and a pad for two future businesses at 2810 W. State St., as well as a 42-unit multi-family housing project at 2101 W. State St.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social