OLEAN — Park Centre Development has a new owner who is no stranger to Olean.
Carl Paladino, founder and chairman of Buffalo-based Ellicott Development, told the Times Herald that his firm had purchased Park Centre’s portfolio and operations for just over $21 million. Cattaraugus County property records indicate the sale of 46 properties between December and early January.
Paladino, a 1968 St. Bonaventure University graduate and the Republican Party’s 2010 candidate for governor, said he was contacted in 2021 by Park Centre leaders asking if he was interested in purchasing the firm.
“Lou was a great friend of mine,” Paladino said, referring to Park Centre founder Louis Magnano. “We worked on a number of projects together. He was an investor on a number of my projects.”
The sale process took most of 2021, Paladino said, including negotiations and “about six months of due diligence to satisfy the bank.
“We purchased close to 50 properties,” Paladino said, accounting for the entirety of Park Centre’s efforts for the past 60 years.
Magnano started Park Center Development in 1960, becoming the largest developer in the city before his death in 2011 at the age of 79. In addition, Magnano’s name was synonymous with philanthropy in the city, with his name on buildings from St. Bonaventure University to the Mercy Flight of Western New York hangar in the Boardmanville neighborhood.
Vicki Blessing, formerly a vice president at Park Centre, said the decision to sell was made after Patricia Magnano’s death in 2020.
“Carl Paladino and Ellicott Development were very good friends with Louie and Pat,” she said.
Paladino said, “She alerted me ... the family had put the properties on the market.”
Blessing is remaining on as property manager, Paladino said, and the biggest change so far has been the name of the company when employees answer the phone.
“Everything is the same — the same people. All nice people, too,” Paladino said.
For now, leases will run as they have, he said.
“We’ll be looking at each individual case as leases come up for renewal,” he said, adding there are opportunities to fill vacancies at some of the commercial properties. “We’ve eyeballed a couple of the sites for new tenancy, and we’re working out the details with some prospects.”
Paladino confirmed that The Warming House on North Union Street — a St. Bonaventure University student-run soup kitchen housed at the site since 2011 — will remain at the site.
Mayor Bill Aiello said Friday that the city is “looking forward to working with Mr. Paladino” while pointing out Ellicott Development already had vested interests in the Olean area.
“I think it could be good for Olean,” the mayor said.
Before the recent acquisitions, Ellicott Development owned four other properties in Cattaraugus County, Paladino noted, including the Wingate by Wyndham hotel in Ellicottville, the Olean Social Security office building and an adjacent structure on West State Street, and the former DeSoto Motel site in the town of Allegany.