WELLSVILLE — The Allegany County Department of Health on Tuesday updated the list of eligible residents to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at a clinic on Friday.
New York will lower COVID-19 vaccine eligibility from age 65 to 60 this week, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that anyone who qualifies for a vaccine will be able to be vaccinated starting Wednesday.
In addition to people who qualify for vaccinations because of their age, vaccinations in New York are open to people with certain health conditions and to certain essential workers including teachers, health care providers and police officers.
Vaccinations Friday at the former Kmart building in the Riverwalk Plaza are by appointment only — residents who do not have an appointment will be turned away, the department of health officials said.
A link to make an appointment will be opened on the Allegany County website at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Officials stressed again that vaccine is limited so they asked residents to remain patient with the process.
Meanwhile, the health department has moved the COVID-19 second dose clinic on Friday to the former Kmart building as well. Residents are instructed to keep the same appointment times they are registered for.
Allegany County reported only two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while there were 136 residents in quarantine.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 0.4%, according to data listed by the state Department of Health on Tuesday.