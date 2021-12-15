OLEAN — The fire that destroyed a South 17th Street garage on Tuesday started from an electrical fire, city firefighters reported Wednesday.
Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson reported the blaze, at 7:08 p.m. at 112S. 17th St., caused about $20,000 in damage by destroying a detached garage and causing minor damage siding on the nearby residence. No injuries were reported.
“The City of Olean Fire Investigation Team determined the cause of the fire to be electrical in nature,” Richardson said. “Fire Officials want to remind everyone to be careful regarding overloading your electrical circuits.”
Two fire engines were called to the scene, quickly knocking down the fire by 7:14 p.m. An ambulance crew finished a medical call and joined the engine crews on the scene. An off-duty platoon of firefighters was also called in for assistance, with seven firefighters staffing the fire stations in case of another call. Firefighters left the scene at 8:22 p.m.
Firefighters were assisted by the Olean Police Department, the Cattaraugus County District 4 deputy fire coordinator, and Trans Am Ambulance Service.
According to the Cattaraugus County Real Property records, Krista A. Humbert is listed as the property owner.