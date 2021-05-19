OLEAN — Common Council hopes to move ahead on electric scooter rentals and doing something about the bare walls on city property after Tuesday’s committee meeting.
Council members expect to see a resolution next week approving a memorandum of understanding with Bird, an electric scooter rideshare company, which would offer scooters for public use in accordance with state and local regulations.
City Attorney Jack Hart said he has been working with Bird on legal issues, noting it may be necessary to implement code changes to affect the use of electric scooters in the city. Some changes may include allowing their use on park and shared-use pathways — such as the Allegheny River Valley Trail, where they are banned — speed limits and perhaps bans from certain areas.
He suggested, however, the city not rush into changing the laws without forethought.
“I don’t want to try out laws — I don’t want to make things up,” he said, with changes coming as needed.
Hart said that while Bird users will have to sign a liability waiver, there is the possibility the city could face a lawsuit if someone is hurt on one — much in the same way the city faces liability for a bicyclist hitting a pothole and getting hurt could sue.
Hart also noted that Bird would have to work with neighboring municipalities to allow use by St. Bonaventure University students, but moving ahead in Olean begins the process.
Council members have been supportive of the measure, first brought forward by the panel’s president, John Crawford, D-Ward 5.
“Sometimes you’ve got to jump in,” he said, encouraging aldermen to sign on to the proposal.
Alderman Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, noted that cities outside of Olean have dealt with electric scooters for years without a major problem, “a scooter massacre,” as he put it, and that if operators know how to use them safely they are about as safe as a bicycle.
TO BEAUTIFY THE CITY, Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, said he would like to see artists able to use some of the spaces available around the city for murals.
“Olean has a lot of empty walls — it’s a blank canvas,” he said, encouraging the city to allow artists to use sites like the handball court at Franchot Park and the large eastern wall of the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
The entry tunnel to Bradner Stadium could be used to showcase the Olean High School hall-of-famers, he added.
Mayor Bill Aiello said the city has been slowly working on getting an artist for similar murals, placing Robinson on the committee handling it.
The mayor also added that the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad bridge over Buffalo Street — which bears the remains of a painted advertisement from the 1980s ‚ would also be an ideal place for a “Welcome to Olean” mural.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, during a special meeting of the full council, aldermen unanimously approved resolutions to borrow almost $3 million in addition to another around $1 million previously approved to be rolled into a one-year renewable bond anticipation note.
The funds include:
• Renewing $1.26 million for the Walkable Olean Phase 2 program for another year.
• Renewing $1.34 million and $597,000 new funds for the Washington Street water project.
• New funding of $641,000 for a new fire truck.
• New funding of $176,500 for vehicle and equipment purchases.
All told, $4.04 million in borrowing will be sought this week, city Auditor Fred Saradin said, noting the deadline to get moving was Tuesday. He said Municipal Solutions, the LeRoy-based firm which handles the debt issuance, will begin the process this week.
Crawford said that the special meeting allowed the city to put all of the spending into one debt — eliminating about $20,000 in costs.
BANs, like bonds, are debt-based securities issued by municipalities and sold on the commercial market at low interest rates due to their low risk for investors. Bonds are typically sold for time scales in the decades for repayment, as opposed to the one-year BAN being sold by the city.