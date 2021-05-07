BUFFALO — Sarah Batt, of Eldred, Pa., was one of 31 Canisius College students inducted into Alpha Sigma Nu.
The honor society of Jesuit colleges and universities recognizes students who distinguish themselves in scholarship, loyalty and service, and encourages its members to a lifetime pursuit of intellectual development, deepening Ignatian spirituality, service to others and a commitment to the core principles of Jesuit education.
Batt is a member of the Canisius College Class of 2021 and pursuing a biology degree.