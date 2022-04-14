More than 75 years ago, Frank Lembo wrote scores of letters home to his sweetie while he was stationed in France during World War II.
Along with the usual messages, Lembo noted some keen observations of his life as a GI on the battlefield. Fast-forward to present time, and Lembo’s daughter has taken 86 of those letters and complied them into a book, along with Leon Reed.
A presentation about the book, called “A Combat Engineer with Patton’s Army: The Fight Across Europe with the 80th Blue Ridge Division in World War II,” is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Eldred World War II Museum.
Authors Lois Lembo and Leon Reed will conduct the presentation.
According to a prepared statement, the presentation tells the story of the Third Army’s advance across Europe from four different perspectives. First, it uses the contents of 86 letters from Sgt. (later 2nd Lt.) Frank Lembo, a squad leader in the 305th Engineer Combat Battalion, as well as his photos and other things he sent home, to give a GI-level view of the war. It also uses the typescript copy of his company’s diary and other engineering after-action reports to describe the work of the engineers in keeping the army moving and also uses reports of the 80th divisions combat units to describe the advance of the Third Army. Finally, the authors describe the machinations at SHAEF HQ that affected Patton’s advance.
The presentation starts with the fighting at Argentan and breakout from Normandy and discusses Third Army’s chase across France, stiffening German resistance at the Moselle, the 3-month Lorraine campaign that brought third Army to the borders of Germany, the German Ardennes offensive, Patton’s promise that “I can attack with three divisions in 72 hours,” the race of the 80th to Luxembourg, the relief of Bastogne and closing of the Bulge, the spring campaign into Germany and discovery of the camps, and occupation duty. The talk provides a broad overview of the Third Army’s war and insights into the work of the engineers. It is illustrated by many never before seen photos.
A few of the observations from Frank Lembo’s letters:
• “This march to Berlin has its good moments. The French are as happy as can be, and they keep throwing wine bottles and eggs at us... The other day our platoon was working where a bridge was blown out and we got about 160 eggs. They sure come in handy for breakfast.” (August 1944)
• “We went down to the river and caught us some fish ... We dropped a couple blocks of T.N.T in the river and the concussion killed enough for the whole platoon.” [November 3, 1944]
• “No, I can’t say when this will be over with. We fight yard-by-yard now and then fight to hold every yard. Maybe something will break one of these days, but the going is going to be slow.” (October 10, two days after the division’s bloodiest day of the war)
• “Things have been pretty rough the past few days and I’ve lost some very good friends. It hurts deep when your own buddies go. Well it’s no sense in keeping thinking about them, may the dead rest in peace and the wounded get well again.” (October 10, 1944)
• Description of his Silver Star mission: “Went out on a mission the other night and four of us had the time of our life. Dumb luck ran us right into a German outpost, and they threw up a few shots at us. We didn’t get our job done though and no one was hurt. After the war I’ll tell you about it all, it’s rather humorous.” [October 21, 1944]
Lois Lembo is a retired defense consultant who worked on advanced manufacturing studies and defense industrial base planning for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the White House Science Advisor and the Air Force manufacturing technology program. She is finishing her second book, on the training of the 305th Engineers and the 80th division in World War II.
Leon Reed is a retired US Senate aide and US History teacher. He has written three books on Civil War monuments, a children’s book on Jennie Wade, and two books on the election of 1860 and the secession crisis leading to war.
Lois and Leon live in Gettysburg. They have three children, five grandchildren, and four cats.