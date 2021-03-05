ELDRED, Pa. — The Eldred World War II Museum is open for spring 2021.
Closed since March 2020 due to COVID-19, the museum has undergone some changes to displays as curators prepared to welcome visitors once again.
As of now, the museum is open to the public one day each week. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, visitors are welcome, with 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. set as a time for older visitors and those with underlying health conditions to enjoy the museum’s displays.
The museum is also taking appointments for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Masks are required for all visitors, and social distancing protocols are to be followed.
March is Women’s History Month, a good time to take a walk through the rooms of the museum and remember those women who worked hard at the munitions plant, served as nurses and otherwise kept the war efforts going.
The year 2020 marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Numerous presentations and special events were canceled due to the closures and limitations on gatherings caused by the coronavirus.
The museum has hosted one presentation for International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which takes place each year on January 27. The event was conducted virtually this year. The story of Holocaust survivor Michael Etkin was shared by his son, Menachem, from his home in Israel.