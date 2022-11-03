BRADFORD, Pa. — It’s become an all-too-familiar problem in rural Pennsylvania — rising costs, declining population and lack of volunteers make operating an ambulance service difficult, if not impossible.

On Wednesday, The Era received a notice from Eldred Borough Volunteer Fire Department that for those very reasons it will no longer provide emergency medical services to Eldred Borough, Eldred Township or Ceres Township as of Dec. 31.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social