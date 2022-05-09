ELDRED, Pa. — “Every day is Memorial Day,” said Steve Appleby, curator of the Eldred World War II Museum, as a crowd gathered Saturday to remember a local veteran who gave his life in service during the Korean War.
Neil Kenneth Dorrion, who grew up in the Eldred area, was honored Saturday by having the Route 1011 bridge over Mix Creek in Eldred Township, dedicated in his name — the Sgt. Neil K. Dorrion Memorial Bridge.
Dorrion served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and some say he reenlisted in April 1949 so another soldier would not have to see what he saw in combat. Dorrion served in Korea as a medic.
The large audience in attendance included a group of recruits on their way to basic training for the Army National Guard. Concerning becoming a medic, as one of the recruits was on her way for this particular job, Appleby explained that there is no greater asset on the battlefield.
Dorrion was killed in action on Nov. 4, 1950, at Kunu-ri, North Korea, while tending to wounded comrades.
As Appleby finished introductions, the chaplain from the Smethport VFW Post 2497, Frank Eppley, led the invocation, stressing that the dedication, this ceremony, is a “visible link from past to present.”
Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, asked those in attendance who could to stand and say the Pledge of Allegiance, with a detail that there is not a comma after “one nation under God” and to not pause as if there were. Katie Barrett led the group in the national anthem.
Appleby returned to the podium and expressed concern about what history is being taught in schools today, that he had been to a few schools recently and was dismayed that many students don’t know much about American history.
“They don’t know what the red stripes in our flag have come to represent, they don’t know that the red stripes represent the blood of those who have died so that we have the freedom we have — those like Sgt. Dorrion,” Appleby said.
State Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, echoed Appleby’s words in his remarks. “Our lives would not be what they are today without brave soldiers like Kenny Dorrion.”
Causer said that he is reminded of what President Ronald Reagan once said: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
SET IN MOTIONCauser also explained the naming of the bridge to honor Dorrion was set in motion several years ago, and how it took an act of the State Legislature and had to be signed off on by veterans groups and Gov. Tom Wolf before the lengthy process could be finalized.
After about three years, “it is an honor and privilege to be here,” Causer said. “Now, every time anyone drives across the bridge on Barnum Road/Haymaker Road, they can think about the life that was given up to give the freedom you have today.”
Causer then welcomed James “Jim” Pries to say a few words.
Pries is Dorrion’s second cousin. He recalled going to his grandfather’s house as a child and seeing Dorrion’s three brothers, but when he was 8 years old, he asked his grandfather why “Kenny” was never around when his brothers were. Pries’ grandfather asked him if he would be able to handle it if he knew the truth. Pries recalled thinking for quite awhile before telling his grandfather that he could. Preis’ grandfather then told him about how “Kenny’’ had died in North Korea during the war.
Years later, Pries reached out to Causer to see if a bridge could be named in Dorrion’s honor.
Causer and Pries mentioned the many awards Dorrion earned, some of which were awarded posthumously. Dorrion was awarded the Silver Star, Purple Heart, Bronze Star with “V” for Valor, Good Conduct Badge, Combat Medical Badge, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, Republic of Korea War Service Medal, Pacific Theater Ribbon with Star and the World War II Victory Medal.
REMEMBERING COMRADESDush, a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant, returned to the podium, clearly moved by the ceremony and a story he had to tell. Tears began to trickle and his voice started to tremble as he told of his son, driving on U.S. Route 219, stopping and turning around to read a name on the bridge over the Kinzua Creek, for whom that bridge was dedicated.
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carl Enis was a pararescueman who was killed in Iraq — and he had served with Tush’s son. Later, his son went to introduce himself to the Enis family and make peace with what had happened — all due to memories the memorial sign recalled.
Dush noted, specifically to the National Guard recruits, how important it is to remember comrades and show support for each other, not least because of the difficulties many veterans have when returning to to civilian life. He cited the suicide rate among veterans as being far too high.
The director of veterans affairs for McKean County, Alvin Loveless, a veteran of the National Guard, emphasized how young Dorrion was when he enlisted, “He was five days past his 18th birthday,” and that “he was part of the Greatest Generation.”
Dorrion was a true American hero, Loveless said, while quoting Winston Churchill, “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”
County commissioners Cliff Lane, Carol Duffy and Tom Kreiner also addressed the audience.
Duffy, whose father was a WWII veteran, relayed a personal story about being on a train in Berlin, Germany. She was standing and a gentleman virtually demanded that she accept his seat because, as she learned, the U.S. military had saved his family from starvation.
There had been others on the train who laughed at the scene, and the gentleman yelled at them, but told Duffy, “They won’t remember.”
Duffy stated, “We will remember, because of days and events like this one... They will remember and share the stories of those who have served, like Sgt. Dorrion, and they will not be forgotten.”
After a volley salute and Taps was played by the Eldred American Legion Post 887, Eppley closed the dedication with a prayer where he asked, “remember not only the MIA and POW but all the peacekeepers around the world as well.”