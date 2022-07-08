ELDRED, Pa. — The Eldred World War II Museum will be hosting Muster at the Museum on Friday, July 15.
The public is invited to the museum at 201 Main St. between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Joe Gilroy will perform live music. Food is available for purchase from Me & Him BBQ on site. Veterans eat for free.
Focus of the event will be on the region’s few remaining WWII veterans who are able to attend.
Muster at the Museum is presented by the Enchanted Mountain Veteran Coalition, which consists of various veteran services organizations in Western New York.