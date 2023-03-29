JOHNSONBURG, Pa. — An Eldred man has been charged with stealing more than $40,000 in metal items from various locations of Resources Preservation Inc. in Elk County.
Nicholas Paul White, 23, of King Street, is charged with four counts each of burglary and criminal trespass, second-degree felonies; four counts each of criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, theft of secondary metal, theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy to commit theft of secondary metal, all third-degree felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, between Nov. 25, 2021, and March 15, 2022, White was the ringleader of an “ongoing theft with a ring of people” stealing metal from leases in Pennsylvania and New York and turning it in for scrap value at several recycling facilities in both Pennsylvania and New York. In this case, White took $42,894 worth of metal items from locations belonging to Resources Preservation Inc. in Highland Township in Elk County.
State police listed the items as 19 brass fluid heads, 12 large electric motors, 12 transformers and copper. The fluid heads were estimated to weigh 500 to 600 pounds each, and the motors were anywhere from 500 to 1,000 pounds each. One of the stolen pieces was found at Metalico in Bradford, and officials there gave police the names of White and another man, Jeffrey Cabisca, 47, of Limestone, N.Y., as the people who were turning in the metal.
A criminal complaint has been filed against Cabisca, but he had not been arraigned on the charges as of Tuesday afternoon.
White was arraigned March 22 before District Judge James Martin in Johnsonburg and committed to Elk County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for April 5 before Martin.