Until the flood of 1942, the area where the American Legion Post 887 stood, was the site of a refinery as seen in this photo from 1912. The arrow points to the building of the refinery that later would become the legion.

 Photo provided by Joel Frampton Gilfert

ELDRED — Back before the building was the Legion, it was a barrelhouse. The area was used for the gas and oil industry, but as history reports, the flood of 1942 hit and washed much away.

The building remained.

