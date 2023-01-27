Eldred American Legion fire

Coudersport, Pa., volunteer firefighters position the bucket from Tower 48 at the front of the Eldred (Pa.) American Legion Post as fire and smoke pour from the building Friday.

 Jay Bradish

ELDRED, Pa. — Early Friday afternoon in Eldred was similar to some kind of apocalyptic scene from a movie, with Main Street empty of people and a large fire burning in the background.

At least 100 firefighters battled the massive, three-alarm blaze at the Eldred American Legion Post 887. Almost all volunteers, the firefighters contended with cold temperatures, heavy smoke and the fire. There were no reports of injuries as of Friday evening.

Bradford City firefighter Drew Shreve prepares to raise the bucket of Tower One to enable firefighters to pour water onto the fire from above as flames shoot from the roof of the Eldred American Legion on Friday.
A view in the front door of the Eldred American Legion shows the roaring inferno inside the building Friday.
Eldred American Legion Post 887 is ablaze. Route 446 is closed through Eldred while firefighters are battling the fire.

