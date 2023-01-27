ELDRED, Pa. — Early Friday afternoon in Eldred was similar to some kind of apocalyptic scene from a movie, with Main Street empty of people and a large fire burning in the background.
At least 100 firefighters battled the massive, three-alarm blaze at the Eldred American Legion Post 887. Almost all volunteers, the firefighters contended with cold temperatures, heavy smoke and the fire. There were no reports of injuries as of Friday evening.
The loss of the Legion building is devastating for many residents of the small borough.
Local resident and Munchies employee Zeb Niles said, “The Legion has got a lot to do with and for this town — heck, it was one of only a few places left where community members could gather to hang out, have events, concerts or celebrations together — the only places left now are here (Munchies) and the Vets Club.”
Route 446 through Eldred remained closed for a large portion of Friday while firefighters battled the blaze at the Legion, and local residents reminisced about memories and good times spent in the facility.
“Geez, I have been attending events at the Legion for a few decades now,” said another Munchies employee and Eldred resident. “I even had my wedding reception there — 25 years ago.”
Reportedly, shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, the Eldred, Port Allegany, Smethport and Otto Township fire departments were dispatched for the second alarm of a fire at the Legion. City of Bradford Tower One was also dispatched, along with firefighters from Olean, N.Y., and Portville, N.Y., Coudersport and Roulette.
One fire engine was sent to establish a needed supply of water for Bradford City Tower One, while a water tanker shuttled water from Farmers Valley for Eldred Township.
Residents in the area said the Legion appears to be a total loss.
“We were here working this morning and noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the area of the Legion at about 11 a.m. this morning — then all we could here was the sirens from fire truck after fire truck,” a Munchie’s employee said, while Niles nodded his head in agreement. “Thankfully, at least, that as far as we know there was no one in the building when it caught fire. It looks like a total loss and I don’t know if they will be able to rebuild — or if they will even want to but it would be a shame and have a huge impact on our community if they do not want to rebuild.”
From a Facebook post in the afternoon on Friday, Allen Fowler, American Legion Post 887 Adjutant, it was made apparent that members of the Legion were well aware of the community’s concerns and questions. The post read, “On behalf of Post 887, I want to say thank you to all the fire departments that responded today. I am lost for words on what to say. As most know, the legion caught on fire today. It is a total loss. As soon as I know more plans on what we will do I will let everyone know.”
Niles said a Legion representative was recently in Munchies and spoke of a benefit for a local woman who is suffering from cancer that was to be held at the post next week.
“I guess they are going to have to find a different location now — everyone will," he said. "We will have no more shows. Like when Garth Brook’s nephew played there last summer.”
There was no information immediately available as to every department that responded, and as to the cause of or a dollar amount on the damage caused by the blaze.