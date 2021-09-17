OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging and the Olean Senior Center will co-host the Center for Elder Law and Justice 12:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Senior Center, 112 N. Barry St.
An attorney/paralegal team from CELJ will give a brief presentation on its services and mobile legal unit. After the presentation, CELJ will offer free, “done in a day” legal assistance to seniors age 60 and over regarding most civil legal matters.
Issues include debt harassment and consumer billing concerns; obtaining and/or reviewing credit reports; healthcare proxies; tenant’s rights and foreclosure; medical bills, health insurance, Medicaid and Medicare; and financial exploitation and elder abuse.
Registration is required to attend. Call the Department of Aging at 373-8032 to reserve a spot.