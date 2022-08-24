Elantas PDG donates classroom supplies to Olean schools

OLEAN — Employees from Elantas PDG, Inc. recently delivered a generous donation of school supplies to the Olean City School District to benefit students and teachers in need.
“When trying to decide where to focus our donations, we thought that the Olean City School District would be an excellent place to contribute to,” said Stephanie Green, production scheduler with Elantas PDG, Inc.
Elantas employees donated approximately $250 in school supplies, and the company contributed a monetary donation of $500.
“It is so wonderful when community partners collaborate like this to help our families and students,” said Dr. Genelle Morris, district superintendent.
Located in Olean, Elantas PDG, Inc. has been operating for 64 years manufacturing polyurethane, epoxy and resins as well as casted urethane products which include belts, squeegees and missile launch pads.