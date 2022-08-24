Elantas PDG donates classroom supplies to Olean schools

Dr. Genelle Morris (left), superintendent of Olean City School District, accepts donations of classroom supplies from Stephanie Green of Elantas PDG, Inc.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — Employees from Elantas PDG, Inc. recently delivered a generous donation of school supplies to the Olean City School District to benefit students and teachers in need.

“When trying to decide where to focus our donations, we thought that the Olean City School District would be an excellent place to contribute to,” said Stephanie Green, production scheduler with Elantas PDG, Inc.

 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social