LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County 4-H will sponsor its eighth annual Spaghetti Dinner and Pie Auction on March 26 at the Corporate Building at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds.
Dinner will be served from 3-7 p.m., or until sold out, followed by the pie auction and basket raffle drawing at 6 o’clock.
Presale tickets are $10 or $12 at the door. Tickets for age 7 and under are $5. Tickets are available at the Cattaraugus County 4-H office in Ellicottville or call (716) 699-2377.
Sponsored by 4-H Livestock Committee, all proceeds raised at this event will be used for improvements to the Livestock facilities on the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds.