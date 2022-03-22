OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce created the Southern Tier Corporate Challenge 5K Run and 2.1 Mile Walk in 2011 with the goal of supporting companies in creating internal wellness programs.
The Corporate Challenge allows local businesses to compete in a participative and competitive basis, while promoting fitness and corporate camaraderie. This year’s challenge is set for June 23.
“It’s great to see so many people come out and participate, but we would like to see people challenging themselves to run,” said Erica Dreher, GOACC membership services manager and an avid runner.
“There are step by step guides to running a 5K — Couch to 5K Training; Become a Runner in 8 Weeks; and Run a 5K, among many others online. We do ask that before you release staff to start in the program, they consider a few points:
- Please consult your physician before you start any exercise program if you are over 40, not accustomed to any exercise or more than 20 pounds overweight.
- Schedule your workouts/trainings
- Expect bad days.
- Don’t rush.
GOACC asks that anyone participating in the training challenge fill out a registration form. This challenge to reward those that do complete the program and also compete in the run portion of our Challenge 5K. The eight-week program will begin April 21.
Once the employee is registered via email, GOACC will email out several programs to choose from. Each week, GOACC will email the training participants with encouragement, status of their program and other tidbits.
After the eight weeks and the challenge event, GOACC will place all participants name in a hat, and choose winners. Gifts will range from a subscription to a runners magazine, a gift card to local grocery stores, and T-shirts and hats.
The first year, the event had 302 participants, 102 more than anticipated. The challenge has been a success every year since, with an average of 695 participants.
For more information or questions, please call (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.