When Cuba-Rushford school teachers Rich and Alanna Beck made an appeal for a liver transplant for their infant daughter, Aelin, they were amazed by the living donor who stepped forward.
That’s because the donor, Laura Hopkins, is also an educator and had at one time taught at Cuba-Rushford School District.
Aelin, who is now recovering from the successful transplant at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa., has grateful parents, doctors and a donor who all want to share the importance of living donors.
The UPMC team, led by Dr. George Mazariegos, chief of pediatric transplantation, provided background on Aelin, who was diagnosed with biliary atresia, a life-threatening condition that can affect a baby shortly after birth. The condition is the result of a blockage in the bile ducts, which are tubes that carry fluid from the liver to the small intestine.
Although Aelin underwent a procedure to relieve the blockage, the procedure was not successful, which can be common.
As a result, doctors decided Aelin, now 7 months old, needed a living-donor liver transplant, which takes a portion of a healthy person’s liver and transplants it to someone in need of a liver. The transplant eliminates the need for patients to be placed on a waiting list and allows for an earlier transplant when patients are healthier.
Alanna Beck said her daughter’s successful transplant by a compassionate medical team, and finding a living donor who taught at her school, has been wonderful.
“We can never be grateful enough, they have been so amazing,” Beck said of the medical team.“The staff, the doctors, the nurses, the surgeons — everyone there has been phenomenal.”
In commenting on Hopkins, Beck said it is “amazing” that she stepped forward to help Aelin. Beck said her husband knew of the Hopkins family, who live in Rushford, but hadn’t met them.
“A co-worker of mine is a friend (of the Hopkins family) and she told them about us,” she added.
Beck said she and her husband plan to return to work in the fall, and expect to conduct in-person and remote teaching due to the pandemic.
“One blessing with COVID is that we can be with (Aelin) and work virtually,” Beck remarked.
She said they have visited the Hopkins family remotely, but all hope to meet personally after the pandemic has subsided and Aelin is in full recovery.
For her part, Hopkins said her husband is also an educator and they both now teach at Houghton College. They also have two children, Eliana, 10, and Zachary, 12.
“Actually, it was a pretty easy decision,” Hopkins said of the transplant. “With everything going on in the world, our summer as a family had already been cleared on the calendar.”
When they learned of Aelin’s need, Hopkins said she and her husband were “on the same page” in their desire to help the child.
“We had a great sense of peace about it, so it was really a very easy decision,” she continued.
Hopkins also noted that being a former teacher at Cuba-Rushford definitely made the decision to donate that much easier.
“As a former public school teacher, and my husband was a public school teacher, there is almost a sense of connection among people in the profession,” she explained, recalling she was pregnant with her daughter while teaching at Cuba-Rushford. “Hearing their story, I thought, ‘This could have been us.’”
Hopkins said the strong faith she and her husband share also made the decision to become a donor easy to make.
“It really has been a wonderful and amazing experience from the very beginning,” she said. “It’s not only an opportunity to be a blessing, but there are so many countless, unforeseen blessings that have come to us.”
At Children’s Hospital, Mazariegos said he is very pleased with Aelin’s recovery, given the challenges that were involved with a transplant for a child so young. He said approximately 25% of the adult donor’s liver was used for the child’s transplant, allowing for a quicker recovery for the adult.
“Within two to three months, it’s hard to tell the donor has had surgery, it grows back quickly,” he added.
It is for this reason that he hopes living donors will step forward to help children and adults in need of liver transplants.
“Some folks are not aware that they can be a living donor,” Mazariegos said. “While it is considered a significant surgery, of course, they can recover quite quickly from it, of course, and the liver regenerates.”
He said UPMC has an experienced transplant team that has conducted the surgery on patients from around the country and world for approximately 50 years.
“I think we really are the world’s experts with living donations and it’s due to the commitment … that focuses on donor safety as well trying to help those patients who really need help,” he said.
“And children don’t always have the option for a living donation, so we want everyone to know they can get that option.”
