ALFRED — The Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc. continues to contribute to student success at Alfred State College, providing $41,000 to support students financially through scholarship awards in the spring semester.
This assistance has helped 78 students, who are receiving one of the following scholarships: Academic Distinction, Phi Theta Kappa External Transfer, Transfer or Vocational Excellence.
The Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc. is a private foundation that represents faculty, staff, and friends of Alfred State dedicated to improving the college community through the support of educational programs. A board of directors made up of representatives from alumni, College Council, faculty and staff and friends of the college governs foundation.