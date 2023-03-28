ALFRED — Peer tutoring services at Alfred State continue to benefit from the ongoing support of the Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc. An annual donation of $6,500 has helped students achieve success and continue towards their academic goals.
Since the 2010-11 academic year, the foundation has provided funding to the college’s peer tutoring program. As a result, the program has fulfilled more than 2,162 student requests, providing more than 12,783 hours of support.
Students receiving assistance through peer tutoring have earned a significantly higher GPA (0.91 GPA points on average higher). Furthermore, the peer tutoring program has initiated a Tutor Training Program to enhance the service provided with the integration of online and face-to-face training provided.
Alfred State offers free peer tutoring services for most courses. Peer tutors are students who have earned an “A” or “B” in a course and have received special training. Sessions are usually face-to-face, but online tutoring may be arranged upon request.
Casey Cowburn is the peer tutoring coordinator in Alfred and Leslie Buckley serves as tutoring coordinator and coordinator for Disability Services in Wellsville. The peer tutoring program is housed in the Student Success Center, located in the Hunter Student Development Center on the Alfred campus, and the Student Services Building on the Wellsville campus.