OLEAN — A series of education seminars, Medicare 101, provided in a collaboration between Thoughtful Insurance and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, gets underway May 5.
Vicki Pollock and Cheryl Smith of the Olean-based insurance firm will present the seminars. Initially, discussions are conducted through a Zoom meeting with the hopes of in-person sessions when appropriate. Sessions will be approximately one hour, hosted the first Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Topics will include filing deadlines, enrollment windows and various insurance options. Those interested should contact the Chamber at (716) 372-4433 to reserve their spot and instructions on joining the meetings. Spots are limited to ensure proper attention and care are delivered to those in attendance.