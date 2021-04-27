OLEAN — A series of education seminars, Medicare 101, provided in a collaboration between Thoughtful Insurance and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, gets underway May 5.

Vicki Pollock and Cheryl Smith of the Olean-based insurance firm will present the seminars. Initially, discussions are conducted through a Zoom meeting with the hopes of in-person sessions when appropriate. Sessions will be approximately one hour, hosted the first Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Topics will include filing deadlines, enrollment windows and various insurance options. Those interested should contact the  Chamber at (716) 372-4433 to reserve their spot and instructions on joining the meetings. Spots are limited to ensure proper attention and care are delivered to those in attendance.

