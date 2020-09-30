OLEAN — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease at Eden Heights has become something the staff, residents and community look forward to.
As with most activities this year, however, the event can’t be held due to restrictions and limitations mandated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff member Laurie Donner, who has organized the walk over the years, has come to the rescue with plans to conduct a Fall Festival for residents on Oct. 8-9. The activity will be held in honor of Alzheimer’s disease and awareness.
“I actually decided not to do the walk here (because of the COVID restrictions), and in place of that, I’m doing a Fall Festival for them,” Donner said.
The Fall Festival will include a number of activities that encourage residents to make and create fall crafts to be displayed in the Memory Garden of the facility. Donner said she would welcome donated materials from the public to create the crafts.
“If people would like to send adornments for the wreaths and ribbons (or wreath bases), that would be lovely and very helpful,” she remarked, noting the new or gently-used items would be needed by Oct. 7 as they have to be quarantined or cleaned prior to usage by the residents.
“I’m doing an afternoon in Memory Care and we’ll create the cutest acorn door hangers out of wood. They’ll have to paint and assemble them … they’ll be kind of whimsical acorns,” she said.
In addition, the residents will also decorate fall-themed wreaths that will be hung up in the Memory Care area.
“I’ve collected (approximately) 1,000 acorns and they’re going to dip them in glue, glitter them and we’re going to create garlands for fall,” she explained. “I’ve also created signs that say ‘Harvest,’ ‘Hayride’ and ‘Cider’ — and I’m going to set them in hay bales (decorated) with pumpkins and mums.”
Donner said she did her own personal walk and fundraiser in honor of Alzheimer’s awareness by walking at the Erie Zoo. Through her efforts, she was able to raise $15,000 for research of the disease.
“I sent out about 150 letters to businesses and my affiliation with Dance Arts and Olean Community Theatre” helped with fundraising, she commented, noting she also raised funds through word of mouth and social media.
For more information on donations of materials for the fall crafts projects, contact Donner at Eden Heights at 372-4466.