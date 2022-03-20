OLEAN — Eden Heights of Olean, providing kind and professional adult senior care for more than 30 years, ushered in some major changes in 2022 with a new leadership team.
Jackie Moore joined Eden Heights as the executive director in December. Her main goal for the adult senior living community is to continue to grow while creating a place where the residents and staff are happy.
She stated that Eden Heights is the residents’ home and she intends to do “anything and everything” in her power to ensure a safe and happy home for all residents. She also wants each employee to know how much they matter; her goal is to create a work environment for all employees to feel this appreciation.
Moore came to Eden Heights from Total Senior Care, where she was the center manager. She worked in the social work department prior to taking her new role. She was also the care coordinator for Universal Primary Care earlier in her career.
When asked what she enjoys most about Eden Height, Moore said, “The residents. It does not take long for the residents to start to feel like family. You form a bond and I cherish that.”
Kelly Bearfield is the case manager/director of memory care at Eden Heights. She is a registered nurse who brings more than 20 years experience to Eden Heights.
Bearfield was previously the wellness director at Eden Heights of Eden for one year prior to joining the Olean team. Before that she was director of nursing for Brompton Heights in Williamsville for two years.
Cynthia Beatty, LPN, is the wellness director. She worked as a community health nurse for Jamestown Psych based at the county building from 2012-18. She then went on to work as a traveling nurse prior to joining Eden Heights.
Kristina Luzzi is the sales and marketing director, working within the Eden Heights community to share all that is happening. She brings more than 25 years business, sales and marketing experience to the senior living community. She recently worked at Field of Dreams in Allegany and the McKean County Career Link in Bradford, Pa.
Barbi Gordon joined Eden Heights as activities director in January. She has more than 16 years of experience in activities for seniors. Most recently she was the activities coordinator at Cuba Memorial Hospital, while she was assistant activity director at Warren (Pa.) Manor.
Mary Ackerman is Eden Heights’ team dietary director, meeting with the residents regularly to create new menu options to include their favorite recipes.
She graduated of the Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts with an emphasis of front of house management, but her career always leads her to the kitchen. She has worked for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and, most recently, at the Cow Palace in Limestone.
Ron Bearfield, maintenance director, has more than 20 years’ experience in a local construction union. He also has more than five years in the building security sector.
Ivy Spry is a business administrative assistant and the first person to greet phone callers or visitors in person. She previously worked as a bookkeeper for the Town of Carrollton and at the front desk for Total Senior Care.