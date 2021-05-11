OLEAN — Steve Edel, patient access representative, received Olean General Hospital’s April Star Award.
“Steve is a wonderful man. He always helps out and is very kind. Patients come in and say he is very helpful and friendly. He is willing to show the new people how to do things. Steve is funny, caring, and a great asset to this department,” according to his nomination.
The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others. Employees are nominated for exceptional customer satisfaction, continuous performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence.