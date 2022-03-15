Eat Smart, Live Strong classes at Cuba Library on Tuesday
CUBA — Senior adults are invited to “Eat Smart, Live Strong”, a series of classes offered at the Cuba Library.
These classes will take place beginning Tuesday at 11 a.m. The class will meet weekly until April 12. Enjoy fun and lively activities with other older adults as you talk about easy ways to make smart food choices and exercise more. Registration is requested but not required. Contact the library at 585-968-1668 or cuba@stls.org to sign up.
This program is offered in cooperation with the Cornell Cooperative Extension.