As Easter draws near, many clergy in the country are preparing for the second year in a row to provide messages to congregations during the uncertainty of an ongoing pandemic.
Several local ministers and pastors provided messages or previews of their Easter sermons that will be held in-person while following COVID guidance. Their statements and comments are shown here.
Rev. Dr. Bruce Levine, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Olean:
“The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee. But death could not hold his legacy down or silence his message. Indeed, his words inspire us now more than ever. One quote from him (paraphrasing Theodore Parker) fuels my hope, ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’
“Humanity did its worst to Jesus; they sought to kill God. Like King, they wanted to silence Jesus and extinguish his message of love and hope. Jesus was the victim of Roman state-sponsored torture and death. Death and its allies thought they had disposed of Jesus and his allies.
But it was not so. But instead of responding with hate, rage and vengeance, God responded to death with love. God declared that nothing, not even death, is strong enough to destroy God’s love for us. Pilate and Rome said death to Jesus, and God said life. God raised Jesus from death to life. He was no longer in a long line of innocent martyrs and victims of fate but Lord of Lord and King of Kings,” Levine said.
“By his resurrection, God declared he is not just Jesus of Nazareth but also the Cosmic Christ. One of my favorite pieces of Christian Music is ‘Loose in the World’ by Peter Mayer. Just in case you didn’t know, (Mayer) is also the lead guitarist for Jimmy Buffett. I think that is a vital part of the Easter message. Jesus is not localized to a place long ago and far away but is loose in all the world, a world that God loves. Jesus is loose in the world, bringing life, love and hope to all.
God’s love is loose in the world, and it cannot be stopped. And that gives me hope. And hope is what we need right now. We need hope that there is indeed an end in sight to this pandemic. There will be an end to hate, and racism will be destroyed,” he said.
“Even though our lives have been scarred by personal and social tragedy, we try to keep moving forward. We put one foot in front of another. We hold on in hope for a better day, a day Easter declares is coming.
“Easter says no to death, and its allies’ hate and fear, and says yes to life, love and hope.”
Rev. James Vacco, pastor of St. Bonaventure Parish:
“My theme is: ‘Resurrection — the ushering in of the New Creation,’ Vacco said.
“I’ve been listening to the podcasts of New Testament Scholar N.T. Wright. His thesis is that the resurrection of Jesus is the ushering in of the new creation. This new creation initiated by the resurrection of Jesus confirms for humanity, especially that the eternal plan of God is for all creation — in heaven and earth — to be not merely restored, but revitalized.” he said. “It is something that can be experienced now, but that has more cosmic ramifications that we slowly become aware of. This revitalization gives us stance to not become overwhelmed, whether it’s by the COVID virus, or any other misfortune or evil, but as St. Paul says in his letter to the Romans (8:37): “ We are more than conquerers because of the one who loves us beyond measure.”
Rev. Sean Obergfell, pastor of Believers Chapel, Olean:
“Your worth is far greater than your sin,” Obergfell said.
“Jesus demonstrated His love for us and declared how he values us by putting Himself on the cross. Jesus became the ransom (price paid) for our freedom,” Obergfell said in reciting Matthew 20:28.
The Rev. Kim Rossi, pastor of St. Stephens Episcopal Church, Olean:
“If we were looking at a way to tell the Easter Story, the way it should have been, we probably would have made it an epic tale that would make believers out of thousands of people that first Easter Day. At the very least, we would have told the story in a way that made believers out of the disciples. But our evangelists are honest. They tell us how it really was. The disciples are stunned. They are surprised. They are filled with fear. We have absolutely no evidence that they believed at this time. They were filled with emotion and acted with a great deal of commotion, even though these first accountings of the resurrection would go on to change lives forever. “Sounds much like most of us, when we heard the first stories of a pandemic that would change our lives forever,” Rossi said.
“The Gospel reading from John appointed for this Easter Day reports some of the confusion of that first Easter. There was much running. If you were one of the neighbors along the way, imagine what would go through your mind as you witness the traffic going to and from that tomb.
“No one even considers the possibility that Jesus would be risen from the dead. No one was prepared for the event of the resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth from the dead.
No wonder then that our Easter evangelists spend so much time explaining to us how frightened and how confused the disciples were. Mary’s word is right. “They have taken our Lord, they have taken him away.” The disciples and the Mary were unable to see the signs of life all around them, their eyes were closed through their fear, anxiety and confusion. They were human and feeling the extraordinary sign of new life was beyond them right then and there. However, we know that this did not last long,” Rossi continued.
“What all this means for us, who have lived through a year of great fear, great anxiety, great confusion and, sadly, great death, is that we are now able to see through new eyes into a world in which we see signs of new life, and we are able to live as those oriented to heaven and not to the signs of death. We can live in contradiction of the signs of the tomb and death. We are able to bring the message of the Resurrection to everyone, “You have been raised with Christ, seek the things that are above.” The families caught up in the grief of mourning the death of loved ones, and those of us who have lived through this most terrible past year of COVID, can share this good news of new life through the Resurrection of Christ.
We all know, at least by this point in the status of this pandemic, that, like the disciples from that first Easter Resurrection that we can never go back to where we were before this. In many ways, our lives have changed in ways where we can barely remember life before March of last year. And, despite the sadness we have experienced, we can find joy in the newness of a life focused on renewal, revival, and new life as we journey ahead.
We can be cheered by confident joy that enables us to celebrate this Easter Resurrection. It is the power and joy of Easter that we do not simply live in the hope of resurrection but that the resurrection itself is the source of how we live in defiance of the world of death and sin. Jesus lives. Because he lives, we too shall live.”
