OLEAN — The Easter season was brightened for 75 women with The Pink Pumpkin Project when they received pink tulips and hyacinth plants at Pleasant Valley Greenhouses & Nursery.
The recent flower giveaway was conducted by Dan Spring, manager of Pleasant Valley on Route 16. The event provided the flowers and outing for women who are helped by Pink Pumpkin which supplies financial and emotional support to people fighting breast cancer.
Lynn Anzivine, founder of Pink Pumpkin, said women who received the tulip and hyacinth plants had signed up to pick up the flowers or have them delivered.
“We gave the list to Dan Spring and they had a choice of the two plants,” Anzivine said of the event. “I’ll tell you, Dan is amazing, he literally is an angel on Earth. He helps everyone … he takes time and talks with them. When some of the ladies cry with him, he cries, too, because he has that good of a heart.”
She said the business provided the flowers to the organization at a discount, which helped make the event possible.
Anzivine said the give-away was appreciated by all, as the organization is still not ready to open for group activities due to the pandemic.
“A lot of the people are getting the vaccine and hopefully as the weather gets nicer, Paula Ketchner (Pink Pumpkin member) … will start holding the support groups outside,” Anzivine explained. “They can stay away (through social distancing) and yet still be together. That’s something the ladies are all looking forward to.”
When contacted at Pleasant Valley, Spring said he enjoyed the event because it not only provided happiness to the recipients, but himself, as well.
“It cheered me up to see their smiling faces,” Spring said. “A lot of these women are going through the same thing and they need that support group. But with no functions or get-togethers” the give-away helped.
Spring praised Anzivine, too, noting she has always been thoughtful to the people helped by Pink Pumpkin.
“I just love (Anzivine) and what she does for all of these women and what they’re going through with their breast cancer,” he continued. “She’s always there for them … what she does for all these women just amazes me.”
On a related note, Anzivine said the organization is currently selling Pink Pumpkin Project Celebration Cash Drawing raffle tickets for its current fundraiser. The tickets, which are $50 each, have prizes that total to $10,000.
Drawings begin April 13 when five tickets will net $200 each; on April 14, four tickets will be drawn for $500 each; on April 15, four tickets will be drawn for $1,000 each; and on April 16, one ticket will be drawn for $3,000.
Information for the ticket purchase can be found on The Pink Pumpkin Project Facebook page or by contacting a member of the organization.
