OLEAN — The Easter Bunny is jumping a day ahead of Easter Sunday — arriving Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Louis A. Magnano Mercy Flight Hangar.
Area families are invited to the hangar, located at 625 Main St., for a socially distant visit with the Easter Bunny. A drive through the Olean General Hospital parking will enable a safe visit, and children will receive a special goody bag while supplies last.
“Despite COVID-19, Mercy Flight has continued to provide life-saving services 24 hours a day, seven days a week to the Western New York community,” said Keri Simon, outreach coordinator for Mercy Flight in Olean. “However, the pandemic has sidelined the organization’s activities and events.”
But like many of the area non-profit and civic organizations during the last year, Mercy Flight lost opportunities for fundraising and the staff is happy to to reach out to children this weekend.
Mercy Flight in Olean has often hosted open houses and holiday-related events at the Magnano hangar. Typically, area law enforcement and a fire department or two are there, with giveaways and goody bags for kids. One treat has always been close-up looks at emergency helicopters, and Simon is looking forward to getting back to their open houses.
“We are pleased to be able to welcome back the community through this socially distant event and sincerely hope that this is the beginning of more community interaction to come as the country slowly returns to normal activity,” Simon said.
For more information, contact Simon at 307-6416.