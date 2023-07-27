EAST OTTO — The East Otto Historical Museum will be open from 1-3 p.m., or longer if needed, every Sunday during August and September.
Items in the museum tell the story of people and businesses that once were part of East Otto, including baskets and milk pans once made in the town. There are pictures of people and houses, small farm tools, kitchen scenes, old obituary clippings, wooden voting booths and much more.
The museum is housed in one of the oldest buildings in town, originally built in 1833-34 as a Baptist church east of town. It was later moved to the “Corners,” now considered the center of town. A larger church replaced it and the town purchased and moved the building to its present location. It became East Otto’s first town hall.
In 1972, after the town hall was relocated to its present location on East Otto Springville Road, the Historical Group was given permission to use the old building as a museum. The Cattaraugus County historian believes it could be the oldest building in the county.
The museum is located at 8982 Reed Hill Road, next to the East Otto Fire Hall. Appointments for other days can be arranged with the historical group by calling (716) 257-0654.