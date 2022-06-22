EAST OTTO — The East Otto Historical Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. every Sunday during the month of July. Appointments for other days can also be arranged with historian Michelle Gogel at 257-0654.
The museum is located next to the Fire Hall in the center of town at 8982 Reed Hill Road. Items in the museum tell the story of people and businesses that once were a part of East Otto. They include pictures of people and houses, small farm tools, in the kitchen, and old obituary clippings and much more.
The museum is housed in one of the oldest buildings in town, originally built in 1834 as a Baptist church.