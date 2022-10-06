EAST OTTO — Residents recently received a letter from the fire department giving an update on calls answered by the local volunteer organization.
In 2020, there were 116 calls. Of those, 61 were emergency medical situations. In 2021, there were 172 calls, with 79 of those being medical emergencies.
Three new people have taken the EMT course this summer and are looking forward to joining the local EMTs once they pass the exam.
Officers of the local fire department are Tom Benz, president; Jennifer Shamrock, vice president; Heather Kagelmacher, secretary, Annmarie McCabe, treasurer; Chief William McCabe; 1st Asst. Chief Sean Lexer and 2nd Asst. Chief Tim Lexer.
The fall chicken barbecue at the East Otto Fire Hall will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Patrons may eat in or takeouts are available.
Next time you visit the fire hall, take note of the new flooring, a necessary replacement due to all the wear and tear on the old surface creating a dangerous tripping hazard.
It was noted during the Memorial Sunday parade this year that the new ambulance, which was dedicated during the Sept. 11 Memorial service, was provided due to donations.
Those wishing to make donations may send them to the East Otto Fire Department, William C. Edmunds Volunteer Fire Co., 8990 Reed Hill Road, East Otto, NY 14729. Donations are always appreciated.
