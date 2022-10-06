EAST OTTO — Residents recently received a letter from the fire department giving an update on calls answered by the local volunteer organization.

In 2020, there were 116 calls. Of those, 61 were emergency medical situations. In 2021, there were 172 calls, with 79 of those being medical emergencies.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social