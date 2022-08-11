OTTO — The East Otto Fire Department is hosting a Community Blood Bank drive 5 to 9 p.m. Monday at the fire hall, 9014 East Otto-Springville Road.
Over the past several weeks, the number of donors showing up each day has reduced, creating a struggle to meet the needs of local hospitals, a Community Blood Bank spokesman said.
Donating blood is a free, impactful way to give back to your community — in less than one hour. All donors throughout the month of August will be entered for the chance to win an Aventon Pace 350 Step-Through E-Bike.
Donors are asked to call (814) 456-4206 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are encouraged to reduce your wait time but are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.