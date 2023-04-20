SALAMANCA — Several events are set for the Earth Day weekend, including cleanups and going back to the literal earth.
In Salamanca, Carol Ellis and Mayor Sandy Magiera invite the community to assist in the city-wide clean up downtown on Saturday.
The mayor and Ellis have worked together for a few years on the city-wide Earth Day event, and they challenge other businesses and organizations to jump onboard.
“We will not be going into people’s yards. Just along the sidewalks,” Ellis said. “Some volunteers are planning to wash windows along Main Street. (Salamanca Fire) Chief Tom Sturdevant is planning to bring a small pumper truck from the fire department to wash some windows along Main Street.”
Magiera said several groups from the Salamanca City Central School District have contacted her to participate this year to do their community service. She said the groups include the National Honor Society, the third- and seventh-grade Leaders Club and the Kiwanis kids’ Key Club.
“It is important that people of all ages take pride in their communities and participate in community service,” said Billie Breazeale, advisor for the Key Club. “Only in this, will we and our community grow and improve.
“They all want to be part of it. I don’t know how many are going to show up, but I think it’s great they are getting involved and know the importance of cleaning up the city,” Magiera said. “I think it’s great that the kids are understanding the importance of Earth Day and trying to learn the different problems we have and how we can work together to try to solve them.”
Magiera said the Kiwanis Club will also be volunteering that day.
“I wrote a letter to the mall on Main Street to get permission to work on their flower beds because the Kiwanis Club said they would like to work on those flower beds,” she said.
The cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. in Jefferson Street Park. The city’s Department of Public Works are supplying the trash bags and will pick them up afterward. Sandi Brundage, Salamanca Youth Bureau director, will bring orange safety vests and hard hats for volunteers to wear. The only thing participants need to bring are gloves.
“I think it’s important for all of us, no matter what age group that we are, to care for our city that we live in,” Brundage said.
After the morning task, Ellis will host a pizza party for all participants at noon in the Salamanca Area Senior Center.
Ellis has headed the annual Earth Day activity since 2016 when she was inspired by her grandchildren who were concerned about the trash they saw in the city. That year, she recruited volunteers who took the initiative to join in and make it a city-wide cleanup.
“I try to do my part everyday,” she said. “So far this year, I have collected a bag full of trash from Swan Street to Center Street and I’m planning to pick up more trash prior to Earth Day along the onramp to (Interstate 86).”
This year’s Earth Day theme is “Invest in Our Planet.” The theme is designed to persuade businesses, governments and citizens around the world of the need to invest in the planet to improve the environment and give our descendants a better and safer future.
Interested participants should meet at Jefferson Street Park shortly before 9 a.m. For additional information, call (716) 801-5974.
CANTICLE FARM, at 3835 S. Nine Mile Road in Allegany, will host its Earth Day celebration from noon-3 p.m. Sunday.
Events for the day include:
- 12:30 p.m. — Kids Yoga with Jessie Slattery
- 12:30 p.m. — Amphibian talk with Professor Altman
- 12:30-1:30 p.m. — Live Music
- 1 p.m. — Sustainability talk with Professor Morgan
- 1 p.m. — Pollinator Storytime
- 1:30 p.m. — Farm Bathing with Jessie Slattery
Other attractions include a veggie start fundraiser for Franciscan Food Pantry Program, Soil discovery with Sarah Swinko, Honey Bee & Heather, LLC booth, Olean Food Pantry table, Seed starting for kids with open digging area to play in the dirt, various children’s eco-crafting activities, a labyrinth walk, farm tours and future farm volunteer events to sign-up for such as a trash pick-up.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a friend and a picnic lunch.
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED work by the city of Olean for a cleanup was canceled due to projected cooler weather on Saturday. Planned efforts, which include a mural, repainting of various pavilions and buildings, and general cleanup, have been rescheduled for April 29.
If residents or organizations are interested in volunteering, please call Mayor Bill Aiello’s office at (716) 376-5615.
