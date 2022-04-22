Area groups are marking Earth Day with various events over the next week, including cleanups, plant giveaways and trades, and encouragements toward action.
- The Olean Public Library continues to host its exhibition of the art work of Frida Kahlo. Library officials reported she is considered one of the most significant artists of the twentieth century. Her body of work, consisting of some 250 paintings and drawings, is at once intensely personal and universal in scope and relies heavily on the natural world. The exhibition will serve as a satellite extension of a larger exhibition hosted by the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University, offering visitors a peek into Kahlo’s home and garden where they may experience her world as she did.
Eden Heights Senior Living Community of
- Olean is giving away free plants to celebrate Earth Day from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at 161 S. 25th Street. The public is invited to stop by their front entrance and pot a plant in one of the terracotta pots hand painted by their residents last week.
- While no organized city cleanup is planned, city officials this week encouraged residents to pick up litter if they can.
Mayor Bill Aiello announced earlier this week that the city’s Litter Control Program, now being operated by his office, runs from the first weekend in May to the last weekend of October. Various groups and residents adopt areas and make their own cleanup schedules.
The mayor’s office took over the program after the retirement of founder and longtime manager Lila Ervay.
“The program, has been an essential volunteer program for well over a decade and we will definitely miss Mrs. Ervay’s leadership, but the program will continue,” Aiello said. “We have supplies ready for volunteers, and many volunteers have already committed to cover their assigned streets again this year.
“But we need more volunteers and I ask any residents or groups willing to help with this endeavor to please give my office a call, any amount of time you can spend on this task is greatly appreciated,” the mayor says. “Nothing is more productive than the collective efforts of many people banding together for a common cause and we are grateful for any volunteer help we receive — no matter how little time a person might be able to dedicate to this cause.”
- Canticle Farm will host its annual Earth Day celebration from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday at the farm, 3835 South Nine Mile Road, Allegany.
Organizers said time will be spent in reflection, as well as in action while building community. Email office@canticlefarm.org for more information or to volunteer.
- Pfeiffer Nature Center will host a seminar on “The Power of Native Plants” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Portville Public Library.
Attendees will learn about the importance of native plants, the the pitfalls of lawns, and how to help and see more wildlife in any yard — even in towns or cities. Presenter Jennifer Miller will host virtually for those in attendance. She will discuss challenges to wildlife and how small changes in gardening and maintaining yards can have large impacts.
The seminar is free for members and children; and $5 for non-member adults. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Registration not required.
- The Cuba Library will host a seed swap and house plant exchange from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. A seed swap is an opportunity for gardeners to organize their seed collections and get rid of the ones they don’t want. Attendees at the free event may pick up seeds for their home gardens, and have an opportunity to rehome any extra houseplants they may have. The Cuba Library’s heritage seed library will be available for participants to take seeds from as well. Bring saved seeds labeled with information about the plant.
This program is hosted in partnership with Grow It Forward Southern Tier NY/ NW PA.
The first Annual Woods Walk is scheduled for 10 a.m. - noon Saturday at 4981 McAndrews Road, Andover — at the top of Jericho Hill outside of Alfred.
Sponsored by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County, attendees at the free event will discover the trees which create the woodland garden at their feet. Attendees are encouraged to wear boots and bring questions. The 10-acre woodland was never cleared and only lightly logged about 50 years ago — and some trees are more than 100 years old. A dozen wildflowers bloom on the floor of the forest from April to May along with many ferns of the northeast. Please be aware of the ditch when you park as there is no shoulder.
For more information, contact lao3@cornell.edu or call (585) 268-7644 ext 18
- The annual Salamanca Earth Day cleanup event will be held April 30, starting at Jefferson Street Park at 10 a.m. and picking up trash until noon. Headed by Carol Ellis and Mayor Sandy Magiera, students from the Kiwanis Key Club will be helping with this event. Any volunteers welcome to join.
The Department of Public Works will provide trash bags. Please bring work gloves. Youth Bureau Director Sandi Brundage will provide reflective vests for your safety. After the event, pizza will be provided at Marino’s under the pavilion.