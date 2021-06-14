Early voting for the June 22 primary elections in Cattaraugus County got underway on Saturday, with opportunities to vote before primary day running through June 20.
The county’s Board of Elections indicates that county residents may vote at one of two early voting sites, the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections, 207 Rock City St., Little Valley, and Jamestown Community College’s Olean Campus, in the Cutco Building’s Magnano Room, 305 N. Barry St.
Early voting days and hours:
• Today, noon to 8 p.m.
• Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m.
• Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All registered voters who are enrolled in a party having a primary election in the districts that they live can vote early during the primary election.
Voting during early voting will be very similar to casting a ballot in one’s usual voting site. For early voting in Cattaraugus County, you will sign in on an Electronic Poll book, receive your ballot from a poll worker and vote as any other election and cast your vote at a voting machine.
There is a sample ballot, notice to voter and bill of rights posted. If you have a question you may ask an election inspector.
If you vote during the early voting period, you are NOT eligible to vote on June 22 or on a subsequent day of early voting.
Early voting votes will be canvassed and reported after 9 p.m. on June 22.
Meanwhile, absentee ballots are still available from the county if a voter is going to be absent on election day, has a temporary/permanent illness or physical disability (includes COVID-19) or has duties related to primary care of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled.
A patient in a Veteran’s Administration hospital or an inmate in jail/prison who is awaiting trial, awaiting action by a grand jury or in prison for a conviction of a crime or offense that was not a felony may also apply for an absentee ballot.
IN THE CITY OF OLEAN, Democrats Ezra L. Johnson and Sonya M. McCall are facing off in a primary to run for the Ward 4 seat in November against the winner of the Republican primary between David F. Paone and Linda M. Edstrom, a former alderman and county legislator.
McCall is also running on the Working Families Party line in November and Johnson is running on an independent line. Edstrom has secured the Conservative Party line.
Ward 4 Alderman Steve Barnard, a Republican appointed to the seat after former alderman Kevin Dougherty resigned last year to take a job with the city, did not seek a full two-year term.
A rundown of town primaries follows:
Ashford
Republicans Shawn M. Lafferty and Keith R. Butcher are vying for a two year vacancy as highway superintendent. Butcher was appointed to the post after the resignation of Tim Engels in December 2020. Butcher will also appear on the Conservative line. There is no Democratic candidate.
Dayton
In Dayton, Supervisor Angie M. Mardino-Miller and Mark A. Smith are vying for the Republican nomination for a two-year term as supervisor. Mardino-Miller is also running on the Conservative Party line. There is no Democratic candidate.
Town Clerk Ruth V. Bennett is being challenged in a Republican primary for a two-year term by Jacqueline M. MacDonald. There is no Democratic candidate.
Three candidates are running for two councilman seats for four-year terms in the Republican primary. They are incubent Christine M. Rupp, David J. Kohler and Donald L. Bartlett Jr. Rupp is also in the Conservative line in the November election.
Highway Superintendent Thomas J. Chupa is being challenged in the Republican primary by former highway superintendent Brian J. Taber. Chupa is running on the Conservative line in November.
East Otto
Highway Superintendent Thomas M. Benz is being challenged in a Republican primary by Michael D. Grey for a four-year term as highway superintendent. Benz is also running on the Democratic and Conservative lines.
Farmersville
There are four candidates in the Republican primary for two councilmen seats with four-year terms on the Farmersville Town Board.
They are: incumbent Pamela J. Tilton, Douglas M. Thompson, Dale E. Scurr and James P. Karaszewski. Tilton and Scurr are also on the Democratic line in November and Karaszewski and Thompson will be on the Conservative Party line.
Freedom
Two Freedom town councilmen — on opposite sides of the local wind turbine controversy — are running in the Republican primary for town supervisor to succeed Randy Lester, who did not seek re-election. It is for a four-year term. Lester is running for a councilman’s seat in November.
Councilman Dustin Bliss, who is in favor of the Alle-Catt Wind Farm project and has turbine leases on his property, is also running on the Democratic line in November, while Councilman Geoffrey Milks is also on the Conservative line.
Also in Freedom, Highway Superintendent James B. Haggerty is being challenged in a Republican primary by Russell G. Rhoads for the four-year post. Haggerty is also on the Democratic line in November.
Little Valley
There are three candidates in the Republican primary for two seats for a four-year term on the Little Valley Town Board. The candidates are inclubent Holly R. Urbanski, Timothy J. Zimbardi and Jerry A. Titus II. Urbanski and Titus are also on the Conservative line in November.
Portville
Highway Superintendent Todd J. Shaw is being challenged by Ryan W. Hatch in a Republican primary for a four-year term as highway superintendent. Shaw is also listed on the independent Right To Work Party in November.