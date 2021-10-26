Early voting continues daily through Sunday at two Cattaraugus County sites in Olean and Little Valley.
Voters cast early ballots beginning Saturday and Sunday. By 3:30 p.m. Monday, 117 votes had been cast in the Magnano Room at the Cutco Theater Building at Jamestown Community College’s Olean Campus, and at the Board of Elections offices in Little Valley. Both sites are accessible to those with disabilities.
Board of Elections Commissioner Kevin Burleson said early voting is being carried out amid COVID-19 precautions and social distancing.
This is a good time for voters from any municipality in the county to vote ahead of the Nov. 2 General Election and any lines at the polls, Burleson said.
Poll workers print off copies of the ballot in different voting jurisdictions. They are then filled out by the voter and scanned into the voting machine at the polls.
The remaining days and hours the sites are open are:
Today — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wednesday — Noon- 8 p.m.
Thursday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Friday — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday — 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Sunday — 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.