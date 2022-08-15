Della Pia campaigns in Olean

Max Della Pia, Democratic candidate in the special election Aug. 23 in the 23rd Congressional District campaigned at Bradner Stadium in Olean Sunday during City Cup play. At left is Mandy Bushnell (left) and Lily Bushnell.

 Provided

Early voting for the 2022 special congressional election and the Republican congressional primary election is underway in Cattaraugus County.

The special congressional election is set to fill the remaining months of former 23rd District representative Tom Reed’s term. The Republican congressional primary will nominate a candidate to run for the seat, in November, for a new two-year term.

