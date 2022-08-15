Early voting for the 2022 special congressional election and the Republican congressional primary election is underway in Cattaraugus County.
The special congressional election is set to fill the remaining months of former 23rd District representative Tom Reed’s term. The Republican congressional primary will nominate a candidate to run for the seat, in November, for a new two-year term.
There are two early voting sites serving Cattaraugus County. Both sites can serve voters from any of the county’s 55 election districts and are accessible to voters with physical disabilities.
Cattaraugus County Board of Elections office, 207 Rock City St., Little Valley; Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus, Cutco Building Magnano Room, 305 N. Barry St., Olean.
- Today, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, noon to 8 p.m.
- Aug. 17, noon to 8 p.m.
- Aug. 18, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Aug. 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Aug. 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sample ballots for each election district are available at the early voting sites. To vote in the Republican primary election, a voter must have been registered by July 29 and enrolled as a Republican by Aug. 11.
However, the special congressional election, which is open to all active voters, had a registration deadline of Aug. 13. Persons who vote during the early voting period are not eligible to vote on election day or on a subsequent day of early voting.
New York state voters are no longer permitted to cast a ballot on a voting machine if they have already been issued an absentee ballot for that election to prevent double voting. Voters who have already been issued an absentee ballot can still vote in person using an affidavit ballot.